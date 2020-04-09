Weather forecast for Ireland for Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

The weather forecast for the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be warm with a mix of sunshine and showers. Temperatures are set to reach as high as 20 degrees in places.

The weather forecast for Good Friday from Met Eireann is for another warm day with some brighter interludes and hazy sunshine but cloudier than recent days. Some showery rain will develop in places, with the driest conditions in the southeast. Top temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Mostly cloudy and close on Friday night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some patches of mist and fog also. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees with light southerly breezes veering southwest.

The weather forecast for Easter Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be cloudy to begin the day with patchy drizzle dying out and low cloud and mist lifting to give a few brighter intervals. Further showery rain will develop in places, however, again through the afternoon and evening. Highs of 12 to 17 degrees, warmest in the east and south in light to moderate westerly breezes. Saturday night will bring showers or longer spells of rain with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

With all the fine weather forecast over the coming days in most parts of the country, please remember to stay at home as much as possible. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/UqBLBlDYbO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 7, 2020

Easter Sunday will bring some showery rain at times, but occasional drier and brighter intervals too. Maximum temperatures closer to average at 13 to 15 degrees with a northeast breeze setting in.

Monday will be a cooler day with moderate to fresh and gusty east to northeast winds but it will be mainly dry with sunny periods. Max temps ranging from 10 degrees in the northeast to 14 degrees in the southwest.