Measures announced to assist patients in accessing medicinal cannabis during Covid-19

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has announced an initiative for patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products to have the products delivered.

Speaking this week, Minister Harris said: "I am aware that the limited number of patients who avail of a Ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products issued under Section 14 of the Misuse of Drugs Acts have been encountering difficulties with access owing to travel restrictions and people's need to self-isolate.

"I am very glad we have been able to make arrangements to have an emergency supply of their products collected for them in Holland, where the products are supplied, and to have the products delivered to the patients in Ireland.

"Patients and their clinicians are now being contacted by the Department in order that these arrangements may be put in place."