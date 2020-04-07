Waterford company donates 1,750 bottles of sanitiser to frontline staff

A Waterford-based nail polish company has donated 1,750 250ml bottles of hand sanitiser to frontline charity workers and staff in the gardaí and ambulance service.

The Manicure Company was established in June 2016 with the ambition of becoming a leading professional nail brand in the Irish market.

"We decided last week that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that our first consignment of our new product, which was planned as a regular product launch back in January before the Covid-19, and was due to be delivered during the lockdown, would be donated to the frontline heroes in our area.

"As we have been closed, it would be morally wrong to leave this stock in our warehouse until we were allowed to open, so after some discussion, we decided to focus on the elderly and community workers who seem to be starved of any protective equipment," the company said.

Late last week, when the company received their first delivery of 1,750 bottles of 250ml hand sanitiser with a 60% alcohol content, they rang a number of Waterford nursing homes - Rockshire Road Care centre, Maypark Nursing Home, St Joseph’s Nursing, Killure Bridge Nursing Home, Brothers of Charity - and offered 100 bottles to each one.

"We also contacted Emma Fraher-Power (The Ivy Beauty Salon, Newtown) who is one of our good customers to reach out to her charitable contacts and we have given 100 bottles each to Waterford Tusla, Waterford Barnardos, Waterford Oasis women’s refuge, and Waterford Mental Health.

"Emma spent the rest of the day distributing this stock to the various bodies, all while maintaining correct social distancing, mask and handwashing protocols.

"We donated the balance to the Waterford Ambulance Service, Waterford University hospital and Waterford Gardai," the company concluded.