Intel allocates €500,000 for coronavirus relief and recovery efforts in Ireland

The Intel Foundation is making a financial commitment of €500,000 to support coronavirus relief efforts in communities where the company has a significant presence, including here in Ireland.

The Intel Foundation will be directly donating a total of €500,000 to Irish charities to support coronavirus relief and recovery efforts.

The exact details of the recipients of the charitable donation will be shared in the coming days.

Additionally, for the company's employees in Ireland, the Intel Foundation is establishing a special donation matching campaign to amplify their contributions.

Intel employees who donate to CMRF Crumlin, ALONE or Jigsaw will have their donation matched.

Donations from employees and US retirees will be matched from March 26 to April 10, or until a total of $2 million is reached.

CMRF Crumlin provides vital funding for CHI Crumlin (previously known as Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin) and The National Children’s Research Centre to enable little patients to have the best possible outcomes.

CMRF Crumlin together with donors and partners fund initiatives, research, equipment and projects. CMRF Crumlin are Intel Ireland’s 2020 signature charity.

ALONE provides Housing with Support, Support Coordination, Befriending, BConnect training and technology, and Campaigns for Change to hundreds of older people every week, who are homeless, socially isolated, living in deprivation or in crisis.

Their role supporting older people in communities is particularly vital during this challenging time.

Jigsaw are the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Their mission is to advance the mental health of young people in Ireland (aged 12-25) by influencing change, strengthening communities, and delivering services through our evidence informed and early intervention approach.

Jigsaw are helping young people across the country cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to these financial contributions Intel are also happy to share that in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Intel Ireland have donated 100,000 items of personal protective equipment – masks, gloves and other gear – to the HSE for health workers on the front lines to support our communities during this critical time.

Intel's employees are their biggest asset and they are encouraging them to share their experience, talents, and passions with schools and nonprofits in the communities where they live and work.

Intel said: "As we adjust to this situation, we are also providing and encouraging virtual volunteer opportunities to help local communities.

"We continue to work closely with organisations in our local community to support them through this challenging time and help them to deliver vital services.

"One example of local support is to the Leixlip Meals on Wheels organisation.

"One of the specific challenges that the group has at this time is how to continue to provide the service for elderly and vulnerable members of the community who are reliant on the meals.

"We made a donation to help ensure that they could continue their vital work over the coming weeks – we hope that small gestures such as this will be of practical support to our local community at this challenging time.

"We know how important it is for companies to support organisations who are working diligently, in a variety of different ways, to respond to the coronavirus pandemic here in Ireland.

"Our contributions are made to them with sincere gratitude for their incredible spirit, care, and fortitude in this time of need."

These efforts are part of a wider global response by Intel which includes a donation of 1 million gloves, masks and other equipment to healthcare workers and a $1 million International Red Cross donation Intel committed to in January.

The Intel Foundation will provide a total of $4 million to support coronavirus relief efforts in communities where the company has significant presence.

The Foundation will also offer a further $2 million to match employee donations to support relief efforts around major Intel sites.

Additionally, Intel is applying technology and expertise to help better understand and combat the virus.

For example, Intel NUCs are helping in the coronavirus fight, and Intel and Lenovo have teamed up with Beijing-based BGI Genomics to accelerate the analysis of genomic characteristics of COVID-19.

Read more about Intel’s response: Intel Coronavirus News

Since 1988, the Intel Foundation has been committed to improving lives in communities around the world.

The Foundation acts as a catalyst for change by providing disaster relief and support, investing in innovative STEM programs, and amplifying the investments of Intel employees across a broad spectrum of personal philanthropy and volunteering.

Their vision is inspired by one of Intel's co-founders, Robert Noyce, and his oft-repeated declaration, "don't be encumbered by history, go off and do something wonderful".