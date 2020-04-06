Two coronavirus patients admitted to ICU in University Hospital Waterford
University Hospital Waterford has 11 patients admitted with Covid-19.
Nationally, St James's has 83 while Tallaght is treating 72 patients. Limerick has 25, Cork has 19 while Wexford has 6.
The figures also show that Waterford has had two patients admitted to ICU.
The statistics were released by the HSE over the weekend.
