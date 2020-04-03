Ireland records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths and cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been informed that 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died in the last 24 hours.
There have now been 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland.
A further 424 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today, Friday, April 3. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,273 in Ireland.
