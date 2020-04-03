Waterford woman arrested after scamming businesses in three counties

Gardaí have praised the vigilance and awareness of businesses after they apprehended a Waterford scammer on Thursday.

The culprit tried to tender a €200 note in a business premises on Tullow Street in Carlow. She had tried similar scams in Waterford and Kilkenny.

A vigilant shop assistant refused to take the money and put a post on the business watch WhatsApp group which is linked to the local Gardaí.

Gardaí recognised the modus operandi of the person with the description that was given and quickly realised that this person was wanted for a number of crimes nationally.

The culprit had carried out a similar scam in Kilkenny, Waterford and several other counties.

Gardaí appealed to businesses not to engage with this person and report sightings to Gardaí.

As a result, a number of other premises visited by this woman on Thursday had been warned about the change scam.

The culprit was apprehended after conducting the scam in Paulstown in Kilkenny but was arrested almost immediately afterwards.

She is currently detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

She is a 28-year-old with a current address in Waterford, Gardaí believe, and is being held as part of a Garda investigation into theft and burglary offences.

There was also a 46-year-old male arrested in connection with the offences and he is being questioned in relation to crimes committed in Kilkenny, Tipperary and other counties.

Gardaí said the incident shows the importance of business watch and matters being reported to Gardaí immediately.