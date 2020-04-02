A record 402 new cases of Covid-19 today in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 9 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 3 in the west of the country.

· The patients included 4 females and 9 males.

· 10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening. Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62.

“I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds. While protecting yourself from COVID-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns. Please do not ignore any symptom outside of COVID-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just COVID-19.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:

· 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

· Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%