Waterford man's beach art 'thank-you' to health staff goes viral

A Waterford man's special message to healthcare staff during the Covid-19 pandemic has gone viral.

Sean Corcoran from The Art Hand group, used the deserted beach at Kilmurrin, Co Waterford, to create a 150-foot wide 'thank-you' for our frontline staff.

Sean said: “First of all THANK YOU to all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff for their amazing bravery at this difficult time. The dedication that you are all showing is extraordinary. You are our heroes."

Sean used a garden rake to create the amazing design and managed to capture drone shots before the tide washed it away.

He had worked on the artwork while in self-isolation after returning from a trip to the US two weeks ago. He has now seen his work viewed millions of times and featured on TV, radio and in print media.