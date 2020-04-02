'Don't be tempted folks,' warning issued from Waterford Fire Service during lockdown

"Don't be tempted folks," said Waterford Fire Service as they issued a warning to people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a post on Facebook, they added: "A bright and sunny morning here in Waterford today. But don’t be tempted folks.

"STAY AT HOME!!!! Together we can beat this but only if you do as asked.

"As one famous Irish descendant once said...'Ask not what your Country can do for you but ask what can you do for your Country'.

"This quote has a lot of meaning now more than ever.

"We can’t stay at home but you can. Please do so..."