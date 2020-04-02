Gardaí slam driver moving mattress on car roof who 'only had it secured with duct tape'

Gardaí have slammed a driver for moving a mattress on a car roof and only securing it with duct tape.

Clondalkin Road Policing Unit in Dublin stopped this car (pictured above) on Wednesday.

The driver was moving a mattress "but only had it secured with duct tape".

Gardaí said: "We didn't allow him to proceed until he called for alternative transport.

"We also advised him on recent Government instructions."