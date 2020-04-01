'Government must promote rent supports' - Cullinane

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has welcomed the publication of a shorter, eight-page rent supplement application form along with revised criteria by the Department of Social Protection but has said the government must do more to promote it.

Deputy Cullinane said: “The publication of a shorter 8-page rent supplement by the Department is welcome.

“It should make it easier for people who need to apply for rent supplement to help cover their rent due to the impact of COVID 19.

“The supplement is available to renters in difficulty with their rent due to Covid, income or job losses except for Council tenants and those on HAP.

“However, the government must to more to promote this and to let people know that it readily available.

“For anyone who has lost their job/income due to Covid19 and can’t pay their rent the form is available here www.gov.ie.