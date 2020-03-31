Tuesday, March 31
LATEST FIGURES: 17 more deaths and 325 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed
Coronavirus / Covid-19
The latest figures released by the Department of Health this evening, Tuesday, March 31, have revealed that 17 more people have died and 325 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
The figures show that the have been 71 deaths in Ireland since the outbreak of Covid-19 with 3,235 people now confirmed to have the virus.
33 cases are confirmed in Waterford in total.
