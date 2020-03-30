Ryan Tubridy tests positive for coronavirus

RTÉ has confirmed that Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for Covid-19.

Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. Plans for this Friday's Late Late Show will be issued in the coming days.

Ryan Tubridy said: "Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon."

"Ryan is doing well at home and hopes to be back at work soon. We have no further comment to make," RTE said.