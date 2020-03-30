Waterford TD calls for extension to fuel allowance during Covid-19 crisis

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler has called on the Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection to extend the fuel allowance for the duration of the COVID19 pandemic.

Deputy Butler explained: “Older people are particularly vulnerable and are categorised as an at-risk group; they, therefore, should be staying indoors as much as possible during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“While communities are coming together to ensure that older people are getting groceries and medications delivered to them so that they can stay inside, older people themselves are worried about having to pay higher heating bills.

“For many, their only source of income is the State pension and without any indication as to how long this crisis will last, they are understandably worried about higher heating costs.

“I believe Minister Doherty should address this issue and put their minds at ease by extending the fuel allowance for the duration of the crisis."