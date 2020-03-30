People are uncertain as to what exactly the 2km restriction applies to

People are uncertain as to whether or not the 2KM radius applies to food shopping, exercise, and pharmacy visits.

This radius only applies to exercise only, yet government officials have taken to Twitter to clarify as there was some confusion around this.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that this does not apply to shopping or essential pharmacy visits.

No need to do all shopping or stockpile this morning. Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The 2km is about exercising locally. You can go beyond the 2km to buy food and medicines. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 28, 2020

If you are uncertain about where you can exercise within this 2KM limit, you can get here.



People began to stockpile and bulk buy items on Saturday March 28 after Varadkar announced restrictions on Irish citizens in a bid to remove Covid-19 from the community and contain it within homes.

People are allowed leave their homes to:

Shop for food.

Collect medical prescriptions, medical supplies and attend important medical appointments.

Conduct vital services like caring for family members, the elderly and the vulnerable.

Conduct farming activities and care for animals.

For essential food profuction.

Travel to work where the work cannot be performed from home.

Exercise within 2KM of their homes.





People are not allowed to make social family visits or congregate in groups of non-family members until April 12 2020.