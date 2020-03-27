Waterford closes all playgrounds in fight against coronavirus

As part of government measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, Waterford Council has closed all of its playgrounds across Waterford City and County.

"We know spending time outdoors is good for our health but right now social responsibility is essential for ALL of our health.

"If you must go out with your family, please take care to avoid busy places, stay at least 2m apart from others and don’t arrange to meet up with other groups.

"Stay Safe - Flatten The Curve."