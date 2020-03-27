Children in extreme poverty are at high risk on contracting Covid-19

During the Covid-19 crisis children in extreme poverty are the most vulnerable as they have limited access to the basic facilities required to fight the virus.

Wealthy countries typically have 2 – 12 beds per 1,000 people, but the poorest countries have as few as 1 bed per 10,000. World Vision Ireland has emphasized that a global effort is needed to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, and that children in extreme poverty are always the most vulnerable in a crisis.

The Irish charity said that when children living in poorer countries lose loved ones, they risk ending up in unsafe situations. Oftentimes, they must engage in child labour to survive; see their families sink into poverty; or suffer isolation and psychological harm.

World Vision has launched a global response to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The charity’s three programming priorities are:

Promoting preventative measures in the developing world;

Supporting health systems and workers;

Supporting children made vulnerable by Covid-19.

The charity plans to reach 11 million people in their 17-priority country response, to flatten the curve.

“We are deeply concerned about the impact this crisis could have on the most vulnerable children around the world.” Niall McLoughlin, CEO of World Vision Ireland, said.

Vulnerable children include those who are subject to serious underlying health conditions such as malaeria and tchildren in extreme poverty, those experiencing poor health facilities which include a lack of isolation facilities, intensive care units and respiratory equipment.

Globally, World Vision has experience and expertise helping communities prepare and respond to virus outbreaks. The charity has previously worked to combat the spread of Ebola in Africa and Zika in Latin America and has educated thousands of communities about the importance of hand hygiene, basic health care, and disease control.

World Vision train trusted leaders in communities to share health messaging and information. This reducing the rate of confirmed cases as people become educated on the correct way to protect their family and others against contagious virus's.

The charity is calling on the Irish public to donate whatever they can to help the world’s most vulnerable children by going to https://www.worldvision.ie/ ways-to-give/Children-in- Emergencies