Halligan calls for 'full weight of law' for those partaking in coronavirus coughing challenge

Minister of State John Halligan has called for the full weight of the law to be applied to those who engage in social media challenges which endanger public safety.

Minister Halligan has condemned those irresponsible enough to engage in the ‘coronavirus challenge’ and has called for the full weight of the law to be applied.

Minister Halligan says: “There are reports coming through of people engaged in a social media challenge whereby they come up to strangers and cough in their face in an attempt to frighten them or convey that they’re trying to infect them.

"A number of incidents have been recorded in Dublin, Kildare and in my own constituency of Waterford.

"I am beyond disgusted that these irresponsible acts should be taking place at a time when there is considerable and justifiable public concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

"I believe an older couple were one of the targets for this which is even more egregious.

"Unprecedented measures have been taken by the government in order to contain the outbreak and to have morons flouting this for entertainment is reprehensible.

"I am calling for the full weight of the law to be brought down on those who threaten public safety.”