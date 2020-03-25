The Alzheimer Society of Ireland are launching an urgent appeal for support due to Covid-19

Devastating impact of Covid-19 highlighted as The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) postpones Alzheimer’s Tea Day and launches urgent appeal for vital dementia supports in Offaly and further afield.

This is the largest annual fundraising campaign with an estimated loss of €1 million for ASI, who have now launched an urgent appeal for vital dementia supports to help them to continue their vital work with people with dementia and their families during this devastating crisis.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s CEO, Pat McLoughlin stated that "people with dementia are vulnerable and often confused and Covid-19 has heightened that for them."

People with dementia are categorised as High risk. With 48 day care centres are closed; and its vital supports such as Social Clubs, Alzheimer Cafes and Support Groups are all postponed until further notice, the ASI are trying to support their members remotely.

The ASI has developed some tip sheets to help support people with dementia and their families in a challenging and rapidly changing situation including the following:

Tips for vulnerable adults.

Tips for supporting vulnerable people in the community.

Tips for nursing home restrictions.

Supports available from organisations in Ireland during COVID-19

All of which can be found on their website.

As part of the urgent appeal, members of the public are being asked to make a special emergency donation today on www.alzheimer.ie to help provide essential care and support to those living with dementia whose lives are being torn apart by Covid-19.