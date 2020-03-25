Man falls five storeys from supermarket carpark in Waterford
Man falls five storeys from supermarket carpark in Waterford
A man has sustained injuries after falling five storeys from a multistorey carpark in Waterford.
The incident occurred moments after eyewitnesses reported two men climbing up the outside of the Aldi carpark at The Glen, Waterford on Wednesday.
One of the men fell from a height and sustained injuries. He was brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.
The second man was arrested by gardaí. Investigations are ongoing.
