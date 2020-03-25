'Reprehensible' - Teen coughs into face of garda in Waterford

A teenager was arrested in recent days after coughing into the face of an on-duty garda in Dungarvan.

The garda member was attempted to disperse a group of young people who were flouting calls for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic when the incident occurred.

A similar incident with another garda was also reported in Dublin.

Arrests were made in both instances and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí and public health authorities are calling on people to respect the measures in place until April 19. Groups of more than four people are not advised unless they are from the same family.

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, described the incident in Dungarvan as "reprehensible" when interviewed on national radio on Wednesday.