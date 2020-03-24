Waterford TD says home care sector needs support during Covid-19 crisis

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler TD has called for assurances that the needs of home care services will not be overlooked at this time.

“The need to maintain the provision of home care is crucial when hospital services are going to be so stretched. We also need to reassure older people that they will continue to get the support they have been receiving. The truth is that many of them have already been living lives in isolation and may not see anyone other than their home care worker,” said Deputy Butler.

“However, many home care providers are concerned about a lack of certainty at this time and are especially in need of guidance as to how to continue to safely provide care at this time.

“There is an obvious need for more detailed national guidance for home care workers during the current crisis. Such guidance needs to incorporate what action would be taken in relation to people suspected to have COVID-19 and how to minimise the risks to carers. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) should also be provided to home care workers.

“Home care is an absolutely essential service and we must do all we can to ensure that it is safely provided. It is imperative that the Minister for Health and the HSE provide updated guidance at this time.”