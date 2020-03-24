Waterford's Fraher Field to become coronavirus testing centre
Waterford's Fraher Field to become coronavirus testing centre
Waterford GAA has confirmed that Fraher Field, Dungarvan, will be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19.
The organisation made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, as the government ramps up the number of testing facilities for the virus.
Waterford GAA said it was "happy to facilitate the HSE at this time."
The facility will be made ready to take patients in the coming days.
