Waterford TD David Cullinane calls for up to €525 per week coronavirus income support scheme

A Waterford TD is calling for urgent action to ensure that tens of thousands of people who have lost their jobs are protected financially and that they can provide for their families amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Outlining Sinn Féin's plan for an income support scheme for workers and families impacted by the coronavirus crisis, Waterford TD David Cullinane proposes the immediate introduction of an income support scheme that will guarantee a wage of up to €525 per week for 20 weeks for all workers that are laid off as a result of the current coronavirus crisis.

"This would benefit every worker and would mean that everyone who earns up to €32,500 a year will receive their full wage," he tells WaterfordLive.ie.



"The people of this State bailed out the country’s banks a decade ago. Now we need an immediate bailout for workers and families," the Waterford TD adds.