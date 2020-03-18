Waterford Fire Service needs young people to colour in their fire engines

Waterford Fire Service has asked young kids at home from school to save the day and re-colour their fire engines.

"Unfortunately, for some strange reason, some of our Fire Engines lost their colour overnight," the service said.

"Well, we are kind of lucky that our younger followers are off school and should be following the advice and be staying indoors. So we are asking that maybe they could help us to recolour our Fire engines. We are open to new colour schemes - surprise us, but don't scare us, and there is always the traditional colour scheme too," they added.

"So when you have your chosen picture coloured in, send it in to us and we will post them all on our Facebook page and we will see if we can muster up a prize for the best one."

This colouring competition is for our younger followers so no cheating.

You can get more pictures to print on the Waterford Fire Service Facebook page.