Plea goes out to over quarter of a million third level students to enact HSE guidelines

Presidents of Universities and Institutes across Ireland address their students amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The have affirmed the reasons for utilising remote and distance learning methods of teaching and assessment for the coming weeks as being a result of Covid-19.

Third level institutions across Ireland are complying with the containment efforts made by the Irish Government and businesses across Ireland.

Collectively, the presidents reiterate the advice issued by the HSE around hand washing, and most notably social distancing, maintaining a distance of at least 2 metres between yourself and other people.

They urge students not to shut off communication and the company of others completely, rather limit this interaction and be safe while doing so. The collective state that mental wellbeing is of utmost importance and therefore suggest that students maintain the aforementioned contact, but limit socialising in crowded places.

In a bid to look out of the welfare of other, students are urged to check in with those who might be lonely or isolated by phoning them, or Facetime, Skype, Zoom, or whatever system you use.

They ask their students to do so for three primary reasons.

To protect the students from contracting the disease. To slow down the spread of the coronavirus in order to protect those at risk, some in which may have to be hospitalised. To reduce the pressure on the HSE.

It is important to remember that if you do contract the virus, your health could be severely affected, and you pose a great danger to the older members of society and those with weak immune systems. You could even be unwittingly responsible for putting others at increased risk.

They urge students to "be kind to each other and take care of yourselves and each other. Let’s give each other the space to find our way through these challenging times and the time to find humanity and meaning here too."