Waterford City and County Council issue public statement on coronavirus (Covid-19)

A number of Waterford City and County Council amenities will be closed until March 29 over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Public libraries along with all museums, galleries and theatres which are owned and operated by Waterford City and County Council will be closed.

All other public facing services will remain open and can only be accessed from the customer service desks on Bailey’s New Street, Waterford city, and the customer service desk at Civic Offices, Davitt Quay, Dungarvan. Civic amenity sites at Kilbarry in Waterford city and Ballinamuck in Dungarvan remain open.

"Please note that all other public counters, normally accessible during business hours, such as the planning counter in the Menapia Building in Waterford city will be closed until further notice. These services will transfer to the dedicated customer service desks mentioned above," a Waterford City and County Council reads.

"In the interests of public health, while our customer service desks remain open, members of the public are asked in the first instance to use the range of online services available on the Council’s website, including payment of housing rent and loans, fire charges, traffic fines, commercial rates, Choice Based Letting etc. Thereafter, where possible, please use telephone, post and email to engage with the Council."

Motor tax services remain available online at www.motortax.ie. Your PIN for this service is the last six digits on the top right corner of your Vehicle Registration Cert (logbook).

The Council switchboard can be contacted on 0761 10 2020 and via email at contact@waterfordcouncil.ie.

"Waterford City and County Council is maintaining public service and we reiterate the advice to heed the recommendations issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team during the current public health emergency.

"Waterford City and County Council will continue to update the public as the situation evolves through social media, our website, and by using the local and regional media."