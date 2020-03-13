ALONE offers help to older people during coronavirus outbreak

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.

ALONE is a member of the National Public Health Emergency Vulnerable People Subgroup.

Professional staff will be available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary.

The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024, and hours may be extended to meet the demand.