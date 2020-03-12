Waterford Institute of Technology closing over coronavirus

Waterford Institute of Technology has issued a statement following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announcing a series of shutdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ireland.

Waterford Institute of Technology will close at 6pm this Thursday until Sunday, March 29.

Further updates and contingencies plans in development by the college will be given on the Waterford Institute of Technology website and via email to staff and students over the course of today and in the coming days.