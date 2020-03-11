COVID-19 ALERT: First recorded death from coronavirus reported in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has this Wednesday been informed that a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ireland has passed away.

This is the first recorded death relating to Covid-19 reported in Ireland.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient," said Department of Health chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

"I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

"We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice."

Read more: Funeral protocols released in event of Waterford coronavirus deaths