COVID-19 UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed at University Hospital Waterford

A patient has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) at University Hospital Waterford.

The National Virus Reference Laboratory informed the hospital this Tuesday evening.



The patient had been an inpatient in Medical 7 Ward (the patient did not meet the case definition at this time), WaterfordLive.ie understands.

A decision was taken on March 9 to test the patient for Covid-19 and in accordance with protocol was then transferred to an isolation room in the Pine Ward, a ward which was specifically opened to facilitate the isolation and care of patients either suspected or confirmed with Covid-19.

University Hospital Waterford is following the guidance of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and public health colleagues in the management of contacts, for both staff and patients.



University Hospital Waterford recognise that this is an anxious time for staff, patients and relatives. Line managers have contacted all staff identified as working in the relevant clinical areas and have shared specific advice. Occupational health will contact each individual staff member tomorrow. Public health colleagues will contact all patients identified as contacts, WaterfordLive.ie also understands.

