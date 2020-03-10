Hospital patient tests positive for Coronavirus in Waterford

The first case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Waterford this evening, Tuesday, March 10.

A male patient at University Hospital Waterford tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The patient was in a shared ward before being tested on Monday and brought to a separate ward on Tuesday morning.

Visitor restrictions have been in place at the hospital since the weekend.

The Waterford case comes as ten new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening, the biggest one-day jump so far.

It brings the total in the country to 34 and 50 on the island of Ireland.

Over 1,700 people have now been tested for the virus in the Republic of Ireland.