Waterford city St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled over coronavirus (Covid-19)

Waterford City and County Council has taken a decision to cancel this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision has been made by Waterford City and County Council as a result of its most recent risk assessment which considered the volume of visitors expected to Waterford city and the duration of event.

“While I am disappointed to be making this decision to cancel, I believe it is the right decision and one which is made in the best interests of our people and visitors," said Mayor of the City and County of Waterford Cllr. John Pratt.

St. Patrick's Day parades have also been cancelled in Cappoquin and Dungarvan.

