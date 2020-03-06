'Staff at Waterford cystic fibrosis centre must be supported to stop spread of coronavirus'

A Tramore TD has said he will be contacting the cystic fibrosis centre in Waterford to ensure it is ready to combat the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh was among those who attended the launch of the Cystic Fibrosis Ireland fundraising appeal 65 Roses Day, which will take place on April 10.

The appeal, which takes its name from how children often first say the words cystic fibrosis, will see volunteers selling purple roses to raise funds for vital cystic fibrosis services.

Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh at the 65 Roses Day launch

Speaking after the launch, Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said: “I will be contacting the cystic fibrosis centre in Waterford to ask about their level of preparedness ahead of any spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). One of the central requests from Cystic Fibrosis Ireland was that there be more consultation with at-risk groups ahead of any spread of the virus.

“We welcome Minister for Health Simon Harris’ move to brief at-risk groups, but it’s my concern that staff at University Hospital Waterford are supported in making appropriate provisions.”