Waterford students book place in National Student Enterprise Final

Rooted Solution from St. Augustine’s College in Dungarvan, County Waterford, has qualified for the National Student Enterprise Final.

Rooted Solution, winner of the senior award, created a business selling affordable tree saplings with biodegradable packaging to help sustain the environment.

The West Waterford students took part in the Local Enterprise Office’s Student Enterprise Programme Awards on Tuesday at the Tower Hotel, where 120 students represented 12 schools from across the city and county.

The Waterford Student Enterprise Programme started in September with 1,000 students from 15 schools in Waterford city and county. They created businesses, developing, branding, promoting and selling them. But most importantly they learned what it felt like to run their own business.

Forty-three businesses in total, shortlisted from a total of 350 who commenced the competition in September, presented their business plans and challenged for the top prize in the Waterford Student Enterprise Programme.

The national final will take place on May 1 in Croke Park, Dublin, where the Waterford students will be taking on 34 of the best businesses from across Ireland.

Coordinated by the Local Enterprise Office Waterford, the competition is the most successful programme of its kind in the country. 27,000 budding entrepreneurs from 380 secondary schools across the country have been running their own enterprises with help from their teachers and Local Enterprise Offices.

Finalists from all over the country will set-up enterprise exhibition displays before taking part in a series of judging interviews. The judging panels take numerous factors into account, such as business reporting, innovation, market research, risk management and finances.

Further information about May’s national finals is available through www.studententerprise.ie, which also has free resources and video tutorials for students and teachers.