Gardaí investigating armed ATM robbery in Waterford city
Gardaí are investigating an armed ATM robbery in Waterford city.
The robbery took place on Paddy Brown's Road, Waterford, on Wednesday night at approximately 8.10pm.
A sum of cash and a mobile phone was taken from the injured man.
Two juveniles have since been arrested in relation to the incident and are currently being detained at Waterford Garda Station.
