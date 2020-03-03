Waterford law student wins top UCC award

Katie Nic Craith, a final year Law student at UCC and Dungarvan native, has won a prize at UCC’s College of Business and Law annual Work Placement awards.

Katie, from An Rinn, was nominated for her successful work placement in the Commercial Real Estate department at AMOSS Solicitors in Dublin. This placement was undertaken as part of Katie’s studies on the BCL (Law and Irish) degree programme at the UCC School of Law.

Katie’s nominator at AMOSS described her as an outstanding employee, who was extremely professional and mature and demonstrated excellent communication skills, problem-solving skills and legal capability. They further noted:

“Katie worked with the Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution department on a case that was conducted in Irish. As a fluent Irish speaker, Katie translated the legal documents in the office and attending court with the solicitor to translate the case.

"We believe that Katie has the potential to become one of Ireland’s top commercial lawyers and we look forward to working with her again in the future.”

AMOSS were so impressed with Katie that they offered her a trainee solicitor contract when her internship came to an end, kick-starting her career in law.

Commenting on her win, Katie said: "I'm very honoured to have received this award, it really is a bonus to the amazing and valuable time I had on placement last year. I'm grateful for the nomination of my employer AMOSS and I can't thank them enough for the opportunities they gave me to apply myself to given tasks.

"My time there was so enjoyable, a great learning experience and a massive confidence boost. The work placement programme helped me to apply my studies in practice and was truly an eye-opening experience. I really look forward to starting my future as a trainee solicitor with AMOSS!"