TD calls for more Garda numbers in Waterford

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has said additional resources must underpin Garda operational changes across Waterford.

Deputy Cullinane was responding to a presentation at the Joint Policing Committee by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Deputy Cullinane said: “Changes in the operation and working of An Garda Siochana presents opportunities and challenges. It is important we embrace changes and get the best outcome in supporting communities and reducing crime.

“I welcome the headquarters of the new Division of Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow division being based in Waterford. However, it is important this division is adequately resourced. The National Planning Framework aims to increase the population of Waterford by 50%. This will present significant policing challenges and will demand an increase in capacity.

“We need to look at the current Garda Headquarters in Ballybricken - is it fit for purpose and are there plans to upgrade and extend the facility? The Garda Commissioner said that more capital funding will be available beyond 2021. It is critical that Waterford is front and centre in a review of additional spending.

“I welcome the focus on reducing crime and more community engagement. The closer An Garda Siochana are to the community the more effective policing will be. I embrace the change that is coming and I will work to ensure that Waterford and the wider division gets the additional resources needed to provide the best policing model.”