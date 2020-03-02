Dungarvan Aldi staff make donation to local community group

Dungarvan Care of the Aged has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Dungarvan store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Margaret Coffey from Dungarvan Care of the Aged.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting Tony Brackett, Aldi Dungarvan Store Manager said: “Our store team are delighted to have chosen Dungarvan Care of the Aged to receive our Community Grants donation. The amazing work they do to help elderly citizens in the local area is extremely important.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating six stores in County Waterford, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Waterford have donated over 67,600 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.