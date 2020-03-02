Cullinane calls for engagement on Waterford hospital cleaners' dispute

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has called on cleaning service provider Momentum to fully engage and consult with UNITE in an effort to resolve an ongoing dispute at UHW.

Deputy Cullinane said seeking to impose work changes without consultation is wrong and flies in the face of longstanding practices and procedures.

Speaking this evening Deputy Cullinane said: “On Friday morning I joined hundreds of contract cleaning staff, porters, laundry staff and care workers at the picket line at University Hospital Waterford. The staff I spoke to do not want to be on strike but are taking a stand due to work changes being made by the company unilaterally and without consultation with the workers and their trade union.

“This dispute can be easily resolved. Momentum should treat all workers with respect and dignity. I will be writing to the company asking that they fully and fairly engage with the workers and their trade union on all work practices and changes.

"Workers raised with me health and safety concerns, a lack of training in some areas and an exploitation of new entrants to undermine pay and conditions.

“My message to the company is simple and clear - if you want to make changes sit down and talk to the workers and their trade union. The HSE need to intervene to ensure fair procedure and fair treatment of staff. The threat of court injunctions is unnecessary and unhelpful. Dialogue and genuine engagement with UNITE offers the best path to resolving and ending this dispute.”