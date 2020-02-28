Gardaí begin search for missing Waterford teenager

Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating 16-year-old Ciara Young who was last seen on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Dungarvan, Waterford.

Ciara is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, fair hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue school jumper, grey trousers, blue puffer jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and Ciara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Ciara are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read more: Big development at Dungarvan school given green light

Waterford IT 'monitoring' coronavirus outbreak