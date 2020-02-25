Gold stars for Waterford hotel at Quality Employers Awards 2020

A Waterford hotel was recognised for excellence in human resource management last night at the Irish Hotels Federation’s national Quality Employers Awards 2020.

Awards were made in four categories, according to the size of the property, with hotels from Waterford, Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Leitrim, Limerick and Wexford taking the honours.

The Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore was successful in the small hotel category.

Chairman of the independent judging panel Dr. Tony Lenehan paid tribute to the category winning hotels on the excellent human resource practices and innovative employer initiatives within these hotels.

“The judging committee was of the opinion that these winners demonstrated continuous improvement and progression in people management and development and provide quality employment practices and opportunities for their employees. The priority given to innovation, employee benefits and welfare, and career progression and development was very evident across all the submissions," he said.

“The hotel sector has made huge progress in recent years and the successful and progressive hotels within the sector are now applying best practise employment standards that were previously only linked to the technology and manufacturing sectors in Ireland,” he added.