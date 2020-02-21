Road works to begin in Waterford village on Monday
Road works to begin in Waterford village on Monday
Waterford City & County Council has advised that road surfacing works at The Square (L33061), Railway View Road (L3074) & Walsh's Place (L30442) in Kilmacthomas Village are due to commence on Monday, February 24.
They will continue for approximately three days. Traffic management will be in place. Please drive with caution.
Waterford City & County Councill apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on