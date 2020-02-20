The search is on in Waterford to find next Rose of Tralee

The search is on for the 2020 International Rose of Tralee.

With Rose selections taking place across 32 centres nationally and worldwide, 2019 Rose of Tralee Dr Sinéad Flanagan has officially launched the search for the 2020 International Rose of Tralee, including here in Waterford.

Under a new system, Waterford did not have Rose in 2019 but will be represented in the Dome and on TV by this year's county winner. Waterford won the Rose of Tralee in 2018 thanks to Kirsten Mate Maher.

Ireland’s flagship family festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival continues to grow in popularity with more than 100,000 enjoying all that was on offer across the five-day event.

2019 International Rose of Tralee, Dr Sinéad Flanagan encourages anyone interested in taking part to join her this year: “I’m having the most incredible experience. Over the past six months, I’ve witnessed and celebrated community spirit all across Ireland, and in just a few weeks I’ll begin my international tour.

"I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Kolkata with the HOPE Foundation before Christmas which was a really challenging and rewarding experience, and in just a few days I’ll be travelling to Belarus with Chernobyl Children International and some of the 2019 Roses and Rose Escorts. To have all of these opportunities in the space of a few months is all down to the Rose of Tralee Festival. So if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, I’d really encourage you to apply this year.”

RTÉ Rose Selection presenter Daithí Ó Sé was on hand with Sinéad to launch proceedings. “I can give you a million reasons to enter the Rose of Tralee, but I can’t give you one reason not to! The Rose of Tralee Festival celebrates all things community, and what it means to be Irish.

"And that’s a great thing. Every year we come together in The Kingdom for a fantastic five days and nights; and I’m here again today with Sinéad to encourage Irish women everywhere, that have ever thought about entering, to do it now in 2020”, said Ó Sé.

Over the coming months, Rose of Tralee Regional Selections will take place in towns and cities all over the world. Every Rose that is selected to represent her county, city or country will enjoy a nationwide Rose Tour, showcasing attractions and communities right across Ireland; before arriving to Tralee for five days of parades, gala functions, community events, entertainment, televised Rose Selection nights and much more.

The 2020 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 21 – 25.

If you think you’d like to take part in the Offaly Rose Selection, simply visit www.roseoftralee.ie for more information and start your own Rose journey.