First winner of new WIT musicianship bursary announced

The launch of the first O'Carroll Bursary for Outstanding Musicianship took place in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) WIT on Friday, February 14. The bursary was launched by the Mayor of Waterford Mr. John Pratt, the President of the Waterford Lions Club Mr. Anthony Phelan, and the Head of School of Humanities (WIT) Dr. Suzanne Denieffe.

This initiative marks the beginning of a collaboration between Waterford Lions Club and the BA (Hons) Music programme at WIT. The bursary was created as an acknowledgement of the contribution of the O'Carroll family and particularly Dr. Kevin O'Carroll to the Waterford Lions Club Christmas Carol Concert for the past 30 years.

The award includes a bespoke trophy based on a design by composer and musician Fintan O'Carroll and a bursary of €500. It will be awarded on an annual basis to a student of the BA (Hons) Music programme at WIT who displays outstanding musicianship.

Dr Hazel Farrell who is the programme leader of the music degree said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the talent and high standards of our students at WIT. It is also an acknowledgement of their contribution to the music community both in the Institute and to the cultural scene in Waterford."

The recipient of the first O'Carroll Bursary for Outstanding Musicianship was Luke Donnelly, a final year student at WIT who specialises in vocal performance. From Wexford town, he is a past pupil of St Peter’s College, Wexford. His testimonial was read by his vocal teacher Bridget Knowles at the award ceremony. It detailed his excellence as a performer, his humble and pleasant nature, his willingness to support his peers, and his enthusiasm and commitment to his studies at WIT.

Tom Coppinger of the Waterford Lions Club said: "It is a pleasure to see the award going to someone who is so deserving of it and is genuinely appreciative of the difference it can make to him."

Luke will perform at the Bursary Concert which takes place in The Chapel, WIT College Street Campus on Thursday, March 26 at 7pm. This is a free concert which is open to the public and music lovers are sure to enjoy this celebration of musical excellence.

Dr Farrell added that anyone who would like to study music at WIT, has until March 1 to make amendments to their CAO form. A careers in music video developed by the team is available on the WIT website and is ideal to understand the careers available.

The Bursary Concert will take place on Thursday, March 26 at 7 pm in the Chapel, WIT, College Street Campus. Free entry.