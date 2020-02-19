Gardaí investigating criminal damage at Waterford family home

Gardaí in County Waterford are investigating an incident of criminal damage.

A car was set on fire at a family home in Kyne Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, at approximately 3.20am on February 12.

Damage was also caused to the front of the property as the car was in the driveway of the house.

