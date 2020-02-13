Cullinane added to Sinn Féin government negotiating team
Cullinane added to Sinn Féin government negotiating team
Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane has today signed the roll and formally accepted his seat as a TD for the Waterford constituency.
Deputy Cullinane, who is now part of the Sinn Féin negotiating team, will start his work on preparing for Government and delivering change.
This follows a media storm around the poll-topper after he chanted 'Up the Ra' during a victory speech in a pub in Waterford on Sunday night.
Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: “I am delighted and humbled to have got the vote I received from the people of Waterford. Today I formally signed the roll and will take my place as a TD for the Waterford constituency.
"As a member of the Sinn Féin negotiating team, the hard work starts now. I will be meeting as part of the team later and will do all I can to deliver real change for the people of Waterford and people across the island. It is time to translate hope and goodwill into positive change.”
