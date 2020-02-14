Longford's Laura Thompson answers your health questions: Tiredness, food allergies and colds & flu

Dear Laura, I hope you can help me. I am feeling very tired lately even though I am getting plenty of sleep. I get really tired after eating my dinner and feel quite bloated. I was wondering could I be suffering from a food allergy? I have had blood tests done and all have come back normal. I am 43 yrs of age. Please help, Philip.

Dear Philip,

Thank you for your question. Fatigue can have many causes but very often it can be related to your gut health.

How your body digests and absorbs nutrients is vital for good health and vitality. Firstly you need to address how you eat.

Many people eat too quickly, not chewing their food properly.

It is important to practice mindful eating. This sounds very fancy but is actually common sense. When we smell food or see food, our brain automatically triggers the first stage of digestion. Think about that lovely smell of fresh baked bread, which can have you salivating at the mouth! This is your body’s first stage of digestion.

It is so important to chew your food properly, nine out of ten people don’t chew their food adequately. Chewing not only makes food smaller but also is important for transmitting messages to your stomach and your gut. It helps to stimulate hormones which control appetite, making sure that we don’t overeat.

As the food enters the small intestine, it is confronted with several strains of bacteria - some good some bad. The good bacteria is really important for finishing off digestion.

If you are suffering from bloating, it is very likely that you have more strains of bad bacteria than good. This will lead to excessive fermentation and slow down the absorption of nutrients from your food.

This will often be a cause of gas and indeed can sometimes cause belching and reflux. The gas puts pressure on the stomach and forces acid upwards.

To improve this, it is important to eat the right foods - foods that will help to feed the good bacteria. These are wholegrains, vegetables and some fruit. Be careful with fruit initially, as it can cause fermentation. Start off with two pieces a day.

Avoid sugary drinks, snacks and try switching to lactose free milk . I would also recommend a food intolerance test to identify trigger foods.

Finally, try taking some strains of good bacteria such as Merlak (available from my clinic) or Bio- Kult (available from your health food store).

As your digestion starts to improve, so will your energy. Remember the gut is the engine of the body and must be given the right fuel.

Check out my website www.healthygutplan.com for menu ideas and recipes.

Laura

Dear Laura, my daughter is constantly suffering from cold sores she is 17 years of age and has always been prone to colds and flus, Mary

Hi Mary, thanks for your question. Cold sores are belonging to the Herpes virus and will often stay dormant in the body appearing when we are run down or when there are changes in temperature.

They will often appear at the most inopportune times such as weddings and occasions.

There are lots of things you can do to help. Firstly start your daughter on an amino acid called L-Lysine. This is fantastic for keeping them at bay but will also shorten the life of a cold sore.

Make sure that she is having a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables, wholegrains and good lean protein.

She can also use topical ointment called Bio Propolis to get rid of a cold sore but also to keep her lips in good condition. Plenty of rest and a healthy exercise routine are important.

Hope this helps. Remember to consult your doctor or healthcare professional if you are taking prescribed medication.

Regards,

Laura

Keep your questions coming to hlop@live.ie.

