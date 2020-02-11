Waterford IT research centre and Boston Scientific Clonmel celebrating 'excellent achievement'

Waterford Institute of Technology's SEAM (South Eastern Applied Materials) Research Centre, which is based in the School of Engineering at the college, has won the Industry Research Partnership of the Year Award with Boston Scientific Clonmel at the IMR Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards 2020.

The awards ceremony was held in Citywest, Dublin, with SEAM up against Wyeth Nutrition.

This IMR award category recognises the achievements of outstanding contribution to industry research through partnerships between companies and/or academic institutions. The award honours research and innovation partners and companies, who have collaborated to create new products, service or formulations and have demonstrated innovation within the last 12 months.

“We are very pleased to win this Industry Research Partnership award as it recognises our ability to build strong relationships with industries and carry out applied research that fosters innovation, jobs and economic growth," said SEAM Research Centre director Dr Ramesh Raghavendra.

"This particular award acknowledges our good working relationship with Boston Scientific Clonmel and collaborative nature of research in the area of additive manufacturing (3D printing) that had huge positive impacts for both organisations.”

Boston Scientific Clonmel R&D senior manager Kevin O’Riordan also praised the “excellent achievement."

Previously, SEAM has won a prestigious Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) award under the industrial consultancy category and was also a KTI finalist under industrial collaborative research with Sulzer in 2016 and with Boston Clonmel, Schivo and Lisnabrin in 2018.